FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 10, 2018 / 10:29 AM / in 3 hours

Merkel, Macron urge Iran and Israel to exercise restraint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AACHEN, Germany, May 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have called on Israel and Iran to exercise restraint to avoid any further escalation of tension in the Middle East, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.

Israel has said it attacked nearly all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

In a laudatory speech for Macron who received the prestigious Charlemagne Prize for strengthening European integration, Merkel said in reference to Iran and Israel: “We know that this is an extremely complicated situation.”

“The escalations of the past few hours show us that it is truly about war and peace. And I can only call on all sides to exercise restraint here,” Merkel added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.