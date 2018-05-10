Merkel, Macron urge Iran and Israel to exercise restraint

AACHEN, Germany, May 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have called on Israel and Iran to exercise restraint to avoid any further escalation of tension in the Middle East, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.

Israel has said it attacked nearly all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

In a laudatory speech for Macron who received the prestigious Charlemagne Prize for strengthening European integration, Merkel said in reference to Iran and Israel: “We know that this is an extremely complicated situation.”

“The escalations of the past few hours show us that it is truly about war and peace. And I can only call on all sides to exercise restraint here,” Merkel added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Gareth Jones)