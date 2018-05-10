UPDATE 2-`It's about war and peace': Merkel urges restraint in Middle East

* German Chancellor, French President seek de-escalation

* Merkel urges EU to improve common foreign policy

* Merkel: Europe cannot fully rely on U.S. anymore

* Macron: Other powers haven’t kept their word (Adds Merkel on German role)

By Michael Nienaber

AACHEN/BERLIN, Germany, May 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have called on Israel and Iran to exercise restraint in the Middle East to avoid further escalation of hostilities in the region, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

“We know that this is an extremely complicated situation,” Merkel said. “The escalations of the past few hours show us that it is truly about war and peace. And I can only call on all sides to exercise restraint here.”

She and Macron discussed the Iranian rocket attacks and Israel’s response during a meeting before a ceremony awarding Macron the Charlemagne Prize for strengthening European integration, where Merkel spoke.

Expectations of a flare-up in the Middle East were stoked by President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that he was withdrawing the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The Trump administration portrayed its rejection of that agreement as a response, in part, to Tehran’s interventions in the Middle East, underpinning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s tough line towards Iran.

In her speech, Merkel urged the European Union to improve its foreign and defence policy.

“Let’s face it, Europe is still in its infancy with regard to the common foreign policy,” she said. The EU needed to adapt because the nature of international conflicts had changed since the Cold War, she said.

“And it is no longer the case that the United States of America will simply protect us,” she said. “Instead, Europe has to take its destiny into its own hands. That is the task for the future.”

Merkel said Germany had to step up its efforts and play a bigger role in order to achieve a peaceful solution in Syria.

Macron echoed the call to flesh out Europe’s common foreign and defence policy. “We made the choice to build peace in the Middle East. Other powers ... haven’t kept their word,” Macron said, without naming a country directly.

“We must succeed in building our own sovereignty, which in this region, will be the guarantor of stability,” he said. (Reporting by Reuters TV in Aachen, Michael Nienaber in Berlin, Richard Lough in Paris and Sabine Siebold in Moscow, editing by Larry King)