JERUSALEM, July 24 (Reuters) - A Syrian warplane shot down by Israel over the Golan Heights on Tuesday was in “gross violation” of a 1974 U.N.-monitored demilitarisation deal on the strategic plateau, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

“Our forces took appropriate action,” he said in a statement. “We insist that Syria stringently honour the separation of forces agreement between us and them.” (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Mark Heinrich)