REFILE-Israel says it shot down rocket over Golan on Syria frontier

(Adds dropped word from first paragraph)

JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Israel’s military said its Iron Dome interceptor system shot down a rocket that had been fired at the northern part of the occupied Golan Heights on the Syria frontier on Sunday.

The military statement did not specify where the rocket had been launched from. The northern Golan is also close to Lebanese territory.

The incident came shortly after Syria said it had thwarted an Israeli air strike in its south, a statement that the Israeli military declined to comment on. (Writing by Dan Williams)