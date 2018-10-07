FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Netanyahu says will meet Putin soon on Syria security coordination

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to discuss continued security coordination over Syria.

Netanyahu made the announcement, without citing a specific date for the talks, at a cabinet meeting. Moscow said on Tuesday it had upgraded Syria’s air defences with the S-300 missile system, after accusing Israel of indirect responsibility for the downing of a Russian spy plane by Syrian forces as they fired on attacking Israeli jets last month. (Writing by Jeffrey Heller Editing by Andrew Heavens)

