MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday discussed a de-escalation zone in southern Syria with Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, TASS news agency said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday the withdrawal of all non-Syrian forces from Syria’s southern border with Israel should happen as soon as possible. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)