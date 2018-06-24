FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2018 / 11:30 AM / in 2 hours

Pro-Assad commander says drone targeted by Israel engaged in operations in southern Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, June 24 (Reuters) - A drone that was targeted by an Israeli anti-aircraft missile was engaged in ongoing operations by the Syrian army in Quneitra province near the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, a commander in the regional alliance supporting President Bashar al-Assad said.

Israel launched a Patriot anti-aircraft missile at a drone that was spotted approaching from inside Syria on Sunday but missed the pilotless plane, which withdrew, the Israeli military said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

