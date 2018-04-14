FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 6:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

French Mirage, Rafale jets and frigates involved in Syria strikes - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French Mirage and Rafale fighter jets were involved in air strikes on Syria together with four frigate warships, a presidency source said on Saturday.

This included an air defence frigate, three multi-mission frigates, Mirage 2000 jets, Rafale, AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) and support and supply assistance, the source said.

The strikes were aimed at a research centre and two production sites, the source said.

The air strikes are over but the military is ready to act upon request, the source said.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Marine Pennetier; writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Matthias Blamont and Jason Neely

