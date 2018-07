Jordan says waiting for Damascus permission to supply humanitarian aid to Syria

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday dozens of trucks are waiting for Syrian permission to supply humanitarian aid from Jordan to Syria.

Safadi was speaking at a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. After artillery strikes hit Jordanian territory from Syria, he said Jordan’s armed forces were ready to defend country’s interests. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn, Writing by Denis Pinchuk, Editing by Catherine Evans)