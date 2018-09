MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday that Moscow was keen to see four-way talks with Turkey, France and Germany take place to discuss the Syrian conflict.

Ushakov said that, as far as he knows, all sides have agreed to hold the talks in Istanbul and advisers have been tasked with working out an appropriate date. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Polina Ivanova)