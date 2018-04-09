FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 9, 2018 / 11:31 AM / in 17 hours

Kremlin: Dangerous to make conclusions about Syria chemical attack without confirmed information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - It is wrong and dangerous to come to any conclusions about Syria chemical attack without confirmed information as no investigation into it is underway, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Suspected chemical attacks over the weekend killed at least 60 people and wounded more than 1,000 in Syria’s rebel-held eastern Ghouta, a Syria medical relief group said.

Russian officials have previously said that Syrian rebels were plotting “provocation” with the use of chemical weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. (Reporting and writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.