September 5, 2018 / 9:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kremlin says situation in Syria's Idlib Province of heightened concern

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the situation in Syria’s Idlib Province remained of heightened concern and that Russia was talking to various countries about it.

“The situation in Idlib is still a matter of heightened concern and worry and, of course, it is on the agenda when it comes to all contacts that the Russian side has at various levels with relevant colleagues,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call. (Reporting and writing by Andrey Kuzmin Editing by Andrew Osborn)

