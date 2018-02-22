FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Russia would back 30-day Syria ceasefire but not for militants - Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to consider a 30-day ceasefire in Syria but only if it does not cover Islamic State, Nusra Front and other groups “who are shelling residential quarters of Damascus”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted on Thursday as saying.

Lavrov’s comments, made during a visit to Belgrade, were quoted by the Interfax news agency. Russia supports President Bashar al-Assad’s government in the Syrian conflict. (Reporting by Kevin O‘Flynn and Denis Pinchuk, editing by Gareth Jones)

