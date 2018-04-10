FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
April 10, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Russia to propose own UN resolution on Syria's Douma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia would submit a resolution to the United Nations Security Council proposing that international inspectors visit the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma, a suburb of the Syrian capital.

Lavrov said the resolution would propose sending inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to investigate the alleged attack carried out on Saturday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.