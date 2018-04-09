Macron, Trump agree toxic gas used in Syria, need to establish responsibility

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call that chemical weapons had been used in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on April 7, and would work together to establish clear responsibility for their use.

They “exchanged their information and analysis confirming the use of chemical weapons,” the French presidency said in a statement early on Monday.

“All responsibilities in this area must be clearly established,” added the French presidency’s statement.

The statement also said the two leaders had instructed their teams to deepen exchanges in the coming days and co-ordinate their efforts at the U.N. Security Council on Monday. The two leaders will discuss the subject again within 48 hours.