Syrian state media says U.S.-led strikes hit army depots

BEIRUT, April 14 (Reuters) - Syrian state media lambasted U.S.-led air strikes on Saturday as a breach of international law and said the attack had targeted army depots in the Homs area.

“The tripartite aggression is a flagrant violation of international law,” state news agency SANA said.

U.S., British and French forces pounded Syria with strikes early on Saturday after a suspected gas attack killed dozens of people last week, in the biggest intervention by Western powers against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (Reporting by Tom Perry Editing by Toni Reinhold)