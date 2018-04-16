FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 4:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Syria destroyed 71 of 103 cruise missiles during Western strike, Russia says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday that Syria’s military had destroyed 71 out of 103 cruise missiles detected in the country’s airspace during the Western strike at the weekend, the RIA news agency reported.

On Saturday, U.S., French and British missile attacks struck at the heart of Syria’s chemical weapons programme in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack a week earlier. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Hugh Lawson)

