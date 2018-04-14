U.S., France, Britain to brief NATO allies on Syria on Saturday

BRUSSELS, April 14 (Reuters) - The United States, France and Britain will brief NATO envoys on Saturday about their coordinated air strikes on Syrian government targets overnight, an alliance official said.

The meeting of the 29 ambassadors to NATO is expected to start at around 1300 GMT.

NATO was not involved in the strikes, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday in a statement that he supported the strikes.

“This will reduce the regime’s ability to further attack the people of Syria with chemical weapons,” Stoltenberg said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Jason Neely)