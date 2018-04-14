FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 3:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Syrian opposition chief: "must stop all attacks", not just chemical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, April 14 (Reuters) - Syrian opposition leader Nasra al-Hariri called on Saturday for an end to what he described as all attacks against civilians by the Syrian state and its allies, whether using chemical or conventional weapons.

“Maybe the regime will not use chemical weapons again, but it will not hesitate to use weapons the international community has allowed it, such as barrel bombs and cluster bombs,” Hariri, head of the main Syrian opposition bloc, said in a tweet.

U.S., British and French forces pounded Syria with air strikes early on Saturday after a suspected gas attack killed dozens of people last week. (Reporting by Ellen Francis Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

