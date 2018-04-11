FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Pentagon, after Trump Syria tweet, says it will not comment on potential future operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The Pentagon, after President Donald Trump tweeted that missiles “will be coming” to Syria, said on Wednesday that it would not comment on potential future military operations.

“The department does not comment on potential future military actions. I refer you to the White House to characterize the president’s tweet,” Eric Pahon, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

“As the President noted on April 8, the chemical weapons attack by the Syrian regime against innocent civilians in Duma, Syria on April 7 was horrifying, and demands an immediate response from the international community,” Pahon added. (Reporting by Idrees Ali)

