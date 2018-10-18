FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Putin says Islamic State has seized 700 hostages in Syria

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 18 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Islamic State militants had seized nearly 700 hostages in part of Syria controlled by U.S.-backed forces and issued an ultimatum promising to execute 10 people every day.

Speaking in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Putin said the hostages included several U.S. and European nationals, adding that Islamic State was expanding its control in territory controlled by U.S. and U.S.-backed forces.

Putin did not specify what the militants’ demands were. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov in Sochi Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)

