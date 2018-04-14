FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 9:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Putin, Erdogan discuss bilateral efforts on Syria - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria by phone and agreed on the need to boost bilateral efforts for political settlement of the conflict in Syria, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin highlighted that actions of a group of Western states in Syria violate international law as well as the rules of the United Nations, the Kremlin said on its website. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Alistair Bell)

