MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call that they supported Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The phone call was organised at Turkey’s request and also touched on the Turkstream offshore gas pipeline across the Black Sea, the Kremlin said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Larry King)