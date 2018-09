TEHRAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he hoped militants in the rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib would have the common sense to lay down their weapons and surrender.

Speaking at talks in Tehran with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts, Putin said there were many civilians in Idlib and that any solution to the situation there should take them into account. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)