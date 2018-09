TEHRAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday after talks with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Tehran that the main task was to get rid of militants from Syria’s rebel-held enclave of Idlib.

Putin said the talks had been constructive and that they had discussed a “phased stabilisation” of Syria’s de-escalation zones. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)