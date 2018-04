MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the overnight U.S.-led missile attack on Syria and called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin said the U.S. actions in Syria made the humanitarian catastrophe worse and caused pain for civilians, as well has damaging international relations. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Angus MacSwan)