TEHRAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he opposed a ceasefire in the rebel-held Syrian enclave of Idlib because Nusra Front and Islamic State militants located there were not part of peace talks.

Speaking at talks in Tehran with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Putin said the Syrian government, a close Russian ally, should regain control over all of its territory. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)