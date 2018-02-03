FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2018 / 5:39 PM / in 33 minutes

Russia says kills more than 30 militants in Syria - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A Russian strike from an undisclosed high-precision weapon killed more than 30 militants in an area of Syria’s Idlib where a Russian plane was previously downed, TASS news agency quoted Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying on Saturday.

The Russian Su-25 warplane was brought down in the Idlib province earlier on Saturday, and the pilot was killed during “a fight” after ejecting by parachute, the Defence Ministry has said. [nL8N1PT0F9 (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Smith)

