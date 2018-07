MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday Russian forces were needed in the country long-term and for more than just fighting terrorism, Russian news agencies reported, citing an interview with the leader.

The rapid return of refugees to Syria is the main issue being discussed between Damascus and Moscow, Interfax news agency cited the president as saying. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)