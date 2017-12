Putin says Russia to permanently keep air base and naval facility in Syria

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia would keep its Hmeymim air base in Syria’s Latakia Province as well as its naval facility at Tartous “on a permanent basis” despite a decision to start pulling some of its forces out of Syria.

Putin on Monday ordered Russian forces in Syria to start withdrawing, saying that after a two year military campaign, Moscow and Damascus had achieved their mission of destroying Islamic State. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)