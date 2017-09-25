FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow: Russian general killed in Syria because of U.S. policy - RIA
September 25, 2017

Moscow: Russian general killed in Syria because of U.S. policy - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that “two-faced policy” of the United States was to blame for the death of Russian general Valery Asapov in Syria, RIA news agency quoted him as saying on Monday.

“The death of the Russian commander is the price, the bloody price for the two-faced American policy in Syria,” Ryabkov told reporters, according to RIA.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday the general had been killed by shelling near Deir al-Zor. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)

