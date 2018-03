MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s military said on Wednesday that a further 49 people had left Syria’s eastern Ghouta district after a humanitarian corridor opened there, RIA news agency said, citing Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko.

Yevtushenko, who is the head of the Russian peace and reconciliation centre in Syria, said this brought the total to over 350 refugees. (Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Catherine Evans)