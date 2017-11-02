REFILE-Moscow hopes Syrian opposition will attend Russia-backed congress - Interfax

(Refiles to fix media slug)

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia hopes that all Syrian opposition groups will attend the “Syrian Congress on National Dialogue”, which it plans to host on Nov. 18 in Sochi, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Bogdanov said all groups, including the High Negotiations Committee and the Free Syrian Army, were welcome to attend the event. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)