March 6, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Putin sends condolences to relatives of Russians killed in Syria plane crash - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to relatives of the 32 Russians killed on Tuesday when a Russian military transport plane crashed in Syria, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Putin had also received a report on the crash from Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, RIA said.

His ministry had earlier said that the An-26 had crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province and that initial information suggested the crash may have been caused by a technical fault. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Andrew Osborn Editing by Christian Lowe)

