September 18, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia summons Israel's ambassador over downed military plane

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday it had summoned Israel’s ambassador in Moscow over the shooting down of a Russian military plane near Syria.

The aircraft was shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft systems but Moscow said Israeli air force jets flying in the same area had put the Russian plane in the line of fire. Israel’s government has not yet commented.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media that the Israeli ambassador had been called into her ministry in connection with what had happened near Syria. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)

