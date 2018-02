MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Syrian crisis with his French and German counterparts, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, on Sunday, the Kremlin said.

The leaders, who spoke by phone, highlighted the importance of common efforts to implement a ceasefire called by the United Nations, the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by John Stonestreet)