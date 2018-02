MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that only Russia was able to put pressure on the Syrian government to ensure it abided by a new ceasefire, the RIA news agency cited him as saying.

Le Drian was talking in Moscow where he is holding Syria talks with his Russian counterpart. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)