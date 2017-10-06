FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian military helicopter in Syria makes emergency landing - RIA
#Industrials
October 6, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in 14 days

UPDATE 1-Russian military helicopter in Syria makes emergency landing - RIA

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Russian Mi-28 military helicopter in Syria has had to make an emergency landing due to a technical fault, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday, the RIA news agency reported.

No crew members were hurt in the incident, which occurred in Hama province, RIA cited the ministry as saying.

The Mi-28 was reported to be accompanying another Russian military helicopter, a Mi-8, which had Russian ceasefire monitors on board.

The Islamic State militant group said earlier on Friday it had brought down a Russian helicopter south of the town of Sheikh Halal in the Hama countryside.

The Russian military was quoted as saying that the Mi-28 had been examined after making its emergency landing and that there were no signs it had been shot at. A rescue party safely evacuated its crew to an air base after the landing, RIA reported. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

