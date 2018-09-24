Netanyahu tells Putin S-300 to Syria will increase regional danger - statement

JERUSALEM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that supplying advanced weapon systems to “irresponsible players” would increase dangers in the region, a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

In a telephone call held shortly after Russia announced it would supply an S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Syria within two weeks, Netanyahu also said Israel would continue to protect its security and interests, the statement said. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)