September 24, 2018 / 4:36 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Netanyahu tells Putin S-300 to Syria will increase regional danger - statement

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that supplying advanced weapon systems to “irresponsible players” would increase dangers in the region, a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

In a telephone call held shortly after Russia announced it would supply an S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Syria within two weeks, Netanyahu also said Israel would continue to protect its security and interests, the statement said. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

