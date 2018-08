MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday called the Syrian rebel-held province of Idlib a hotbed of terrorists and said not tackling the problem was not a good option.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments to reporters on a conference call while answering a question about planned Russian naval drills in the Mediterranean, an exercise he said the difficult situation in Syria justified. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Denis Pinchuk and Andrew Osborn Editing by Christian Lowe)