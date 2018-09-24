FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Kremlin: decision to supply Syria with S-300 not directed at any third country

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s decision to supply Syria with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system is aimed at increasing safety of Russian military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Asked about relations with Israel, Peskov said the decision was not directed at any third country.

The announcement of the supply comes a week after the ministry accused Israel of indirectly causing the downing of a Russian military plane in Syria that killed 15 servicemen. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Alison Williams)

