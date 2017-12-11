Putin wants to work with Iran and Turkey to kick-start Syrian peace process - agencies

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday he wanted to work with Iran and Turkey to kick-start the Syrian peace process, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin was also cited as telling Assad he hoped that it would be possible to launch the work of the Syrian Congress on National Dialogue and that he would discuss the matter in forthcoming meetings with the presidents of Egypt and Turkey. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)