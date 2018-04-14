FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 5:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE--Most rockets in Western attacks on Syria were intercepted - Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles removing extraneous word from headline)

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that the majority of missiles fired during the overnight attack on Syria by U.S., British and French forces were intercepted by Syrian government air defence systems, TASS news agency reported.

Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has responded angrily to the strikes, while Syrian state media called them a “flagrant violation of international law.”

More than 100 missiles were fired from ships and manned aircraft, and the allies struck three of Syria’s main chemical weapons facilities, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford said.

According to Interfax news agency, Russia’s defence ministry also said that Syria intercepted the U.S. and allied attacks using Soviet-produced hardware, including the Buk missile system. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Mike Collett-White)

