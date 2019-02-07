Russia tells Turkey to do more to clear Syria's Idlib of militants

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russia would like Turkey to do more to tackle militants in Syria’s Idlib province and fulfil promises it made as part of a deal with Moscow last year, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet the leaders of Turkey and Iran next week at a summit in the southern Russian city of Sochi where they are expected to discuss Syria. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)