ASTANA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy for Syria said on Thursday that there was no reason for U.S. forces to remain in Syria and that Washington’s stated reasons for maintaining a military presence there were groundless.

Alexander Lavrentiev was speaking in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, ahead of a new round of Russian-backed Syrian peace talks. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Hugh Lawson)