Russia confirms proposed Syria cooperation with United States-Ifax

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed on Saturday that it had proposed cooperating with the United States on Syrian refugees and de-mining in a letter sent to the top U.S. general in July, Interfax news agency reported.

The proposals on refugees concerned a refugee camp in Rukban, Interfax reported.

Rukban lies within a 55 km so-called de-confliction zone set up by the United States to ensure the safety of its garrison close to the Iraqi-Syrian border. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jason Neely)