MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Moscow is in touch with the United States and other countries that took part in missile strikes on Syria, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday, RIA news agency reported.

Ryabkov also said in an interview with the Kommersant daily on Saturday that Moscow was interested in cooperation with Washington over Syria. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely)