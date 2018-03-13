FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 7:07 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Russian, U.S. top generals discuss Syria by phone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s military General Staff and the head of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff discussed the Syrian crisis, including the situation in besieged eastern Ghouta, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The two men agreed in their telephone conversation to continue bilateral contacts, it added.

Russia backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in that country’s civil war, while the United States has backed rebel groups opposed to him. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)

