MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow remained in contact with the United States on the situation in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province.

Russia said earlier on Wednesday it was discussing the situation there and in Syria’s Afrin region with Iran and Turkey, as well as the Syrian government and opposition, the RIA news agency reported. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Alison Williams)