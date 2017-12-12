FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says widespread Russian forces no longer needed in Syria
December 12, 2017 / 9:56 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Kremlin says widespread Russian forces no longer needed in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - There is a no longer the need for widely-deployed Russian military forces in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered “a significant part” of Moscow’s military contingent to start withdrawing from Syria on Monday, declaring their work largely done.

Peskov said Russia would still use targeted air strikes against terrorists in Syria if needed. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

